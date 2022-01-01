Go
Southern Grounds & Company

Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!

1671 Atlantic Blvd • $$

Avg 4.6 (846 reviews)

Popular Items

California Bagel$9.95
Toasted Everything Bagel, Scrambled Eggs, Smoked Patagonian Salmon, Haas Avocados, Spicy House-made Aioli, Sesame Seeds.
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced
Grits Bowl$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg, Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles, Chives (Available until NOON daily)
Baja Ancient Grain Bowl$12.90
Cilantro Lime Rice topped with Black Bean, Corn Salsa, House Made Salsa Verde, Pico de Gallo, Fresh Haas Avocado and Sour Cream. (Add Chicken or Salmon)
Drip Coffee
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered.
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Cold Brew$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
1930’s Cobb Salad$13.75
Chopped Salad Greens, Tomatoes, Bacon, Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Blue Cheese Crumbles, and Avocado Vinaigrette.
Not Yo' Mamas Quesadilla$12.95
Cheddar, Avocado Vinaigrette, Chipotle Ranch, Red Onion, Corn, Black Beans, Rotisserie Chicken, Jalapeno and Cilantro.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage or Bacon or Ham
Attributes and Amenities

Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1671 Atlantic Blvd

Jacksonville FL

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

