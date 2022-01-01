Go
Toast

Southern Grounds & Company

Southern Grounds is a great place for folks to "Gather Together" to enjoy fine coffees, homemade desserts, wine, craft beers, or even a quick bite!

200 1st St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Flat White$4.05
Our Double Espresso with a thin layer of micro foam. Best enjoyed as an 8 or 12 ounce, for a more robust coffee experience.
Chai Latte$3.75
An infusion of naturally sweetened black tea and spices blended with milk. Have it hot or iced.
Breakfast Sandwich
Bagel, Egg, American Cheese, Sausage
or Bacon or Ham
Latte
Double Shot of Black Cat Analog Espresso with your choice of steamed milk.
Custom Egg Breakfast
Choose a style of eggs, veggies, protein and side of bread.
Cold Brew$3.65
Our El Diablo Dark Roast cold brewed for 16 hours, resulting in a smooth and robust coffee flavor. Then we infuse it with nitrogen for a creamy finish.
Grits Bowl$7.20
Stone Ground Grits, Poached Egg,
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon Crumbles
Drip Coffee
With four blends to choose from, we've got you covered
Bagels$2.30
Freshly baked bagels.
See full menu

Location

200 1st St.

Neptune Beach FL

Sunday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Monday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beach Diner

No reviews yet

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

Renna's Pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Robeks

No reviews yet

Robeks Neptune Beach

Hawkers Asian Street Food

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston