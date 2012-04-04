Go
  • Home
  • /
  • Harwood
  • /
  • Southern High School Sports Boosters - 4400 Solomons Island Rd
Banner picView gallery

Southern High School Sports Boosters - 4400 Solomons Island Rd

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

4400 Solomons Island Rd

Harwood, MD 20776

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4400 Solomons Island Rd, Harwood MD 20776

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Thanksgiving Farm and Winery - 195 Harwood Rd
orange starNo Reviews
195 Harwood Rd Harwood, MD 20776
View restaurantnext
The All American Steakhouse - Edgewater
orange star4.6 • 64
139 Mitchells Chance Rd Edgewater Beach, MD 21037
View restaurantnext
Black Market Bakers - Edgewater
orange starNo Reviews
155 Mitchells Chance Road Edgewater, MD 21037
View restaurantnext
JesseJay's Latin Inspired Kitchen
orange starNo Reviews
5471 Muddy Creek Road Churchton, MD 20733
View restaurantnext
Porkey's BBQ
orange star4.4 • 12
5482 Southern Maryland Blvd. Lothian, MD 20711
View restaurantnext
The Crab Shack - Edgewater
orange star4.6 • 25
3111 Solomons Island Rd Edgewater, MD 21037
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Harwood

Edgewater

Avg 4.1 (11 restaurants)

Upper Marlboro

Avg 4.5 (12 restaurants)

Bowie

Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)

Annapolis

Avg 4.3 (86 restaurants)

Crofton

Avg 3.5 (3 restaurants)

North Beach

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Millersville

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Gambrills

Avg 4.3 (13 restaurants)

Arnold

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Southern High School Sports Boosters - 4400 Solomons Island Rd

orange starNo Reviews
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston