Southern Hills Gastropub - 2685 Celanese Rd. Suite 112
Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Location
2685 Celanese Rd. Suite 112, Rock Hill SC 29732
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Rock Hill
The Flipside Restaurant - 129 Caldwell St
4.6 • 1,578
129 Caldwell St Rock Hill, SC 29730
View restaurant