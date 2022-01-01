Southern Hops Brewing Co.
Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
911 S Sunset Acres Ln
911 S Sunset Acres Ln
Florence SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
