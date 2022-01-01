Go
Southern Hops Brewing Co.

Southern Hops Brewing Company is Florence, SC's first brewpub specializing in craft brewed beer, appetizers, hand crafted pizzas, sandwiches, burgers, wings, and fresh salads! Nothing on our menu is fried, even our wings are double baked. We use local honey in many of our items including our pizza dough. So if you're looking for something different and delicious, you've found us!

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

911 S Sunset Acres Ln • $$

Avg 4.3 (576 reviews)

Popular Items

Imperial Pie$14.00
Red Sauce, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage, Ham, Onions, Green Peppers, Mushrooms, Black Olives, and Mozzarella.
Bavarian Beer Burger$12.00
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Stacked with Black Forest Ham, Roasted Garlic Ale Mushrooms, Smoked Gouda, and Ale Mustard Aioli on a Fresh Honey Pretzel Bun.
Side Salad$4.00
Smokehouse Burger$12.00
Two ¼ lb House Seasoned Patties, Smoked Peppered Bacon, Pub Pimento Cheese, Porter Caramelized Onions, and Southern BBQ Sauce on toasted Brioche.
Pee Dee Pretzels$7.50
Hand Rolled with your choice of Ale Mustard Aioli, Marinara, or Honey Butter. Add Leeroy Brown Beer Cheese for $3.
Unsweetened Tea$2.50
Philly Cheesesteak$12.00
Sliced Sirloin, Porter Caramelized Onions, Peppers, Cheese on a toasted Hoagie.
Sweet Tea$2.50
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

911 S Sunset Acres Ln

Florence SC

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

