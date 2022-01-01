Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet - 5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS, Murrells Inlet SC 29576
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Creek Ratz - 4065 U.S. 17 Business
No Reviews
4065 U.S. 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurant