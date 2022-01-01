Go
Main picView gallery

Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet - 5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS

Murrells Inlet, SC 29576

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS, Murrells Inlet SC 29576

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Campbell Catering Company
orange starNo Reviews
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Creek Ratz - 4065 U.S. 17 Business
orange starNo Reviews
4065 U.S. 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Franco's NY Pizza
orange starNo Reviews
3120 S, US-17 BUS Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
Eggs Up Grill - Pawleys Island, SC
orange star4.6 • 1,501
115 Willbrook Boulevard Pawleys Island, SC 29585
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Murrells Inlet

Dead Dog Saloon
orange star4.6 • 4,919
4079 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
The Claw House
orange star4.5 • 946
4097 Highway 17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext
American Steak & Oyster Bar - Murrells Inlet, SC
orange star4.4 • 707
3797 US-17 Business Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Murrells Inlet

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.4 (54 restaurants)

Pawleys Island

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Supply

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (6 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Southport

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Southern Hops Brewing - Murrells Inlet - 5148 HWY 17 BUSINESS

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston