Southern Inn Food Truck

37 S Main St

Lentil Salad$10.00
Baby Spinach, Red & Green Lentils, Red Quinoa, Golden Raisins, Shaved Red Onion, Herbs, Shallot Vinaigrette, Mountain View Feta Cheese, Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
Fried Brussels Sprouts$11.00
Fresh Brussels Sprouts, Parmesan Cheese, Peppadew-Bacon Aioli
Beef Brisket Sandwich$12.00
Braised Beef Brisket, Texas BBQ Sauce, Hamburger Roll, Cole Slaw, Chips
French Fries$5.00
37 S Main St

Lexington VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Relax with family & friends in the casual elegance of Southern Inn in historic downtown Lexington, Virginia.
Enjoy local offerings from our contemporary American menu, as well as classic dishes complemented by local wine and beer.

Devils Backbone Outpost Tap Room & Kitchen is a full service pub offering draft beer, RTD cocktails, delicious food, to-go beer, and merchandise shop. Indoor or outdoor seating is available, reservations are preferred and walk-ins are welcome based on availability. Dog/pet friendly in our outdoor areas only.

Pizza, wings, sandwiches and sides available for delivery and pick up.

A historic 1800s water powered mill converted into a bed & breakfast and restaurant. Located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley minutes from the Blue Ridge Parkway. Stay in a luxury suite inside the historic mill or rent our antique private cabin.

