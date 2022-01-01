Southern Kitchen
Real southern comfort food! Family owned and operated for over 30 years. This hometown diner is your CHEERS kinda place where everybody knows your name... come on in and we will treat you like family!
Serving the best breakfast & lunch in a clean friendly welcoming to all atmosphere.
Location
801 N Federal Highway
Lake Park FL
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:00 pm
