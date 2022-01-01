Go
Southern Kitchen

Real southern comfort food! Family owned and operated for over 30 years. This hometown diner is your CHEERS kinda place where everybody knows your name... come on in and we will treat you like family!
Serving the best breakfast & lunch in a clean friendly welcoming to all atmosphere.

801 N Federal Highway

Popular Items

Bacon$3.75
Meat Lovers Omelet$10.50
3 Eggs with sausage, ham, bacon, cheese and sausage gravy
Grouper$12.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
French Toast$6.50
Tilapia$11.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides.
Croissantwich$9.50
2 Eggs, cheese and choice of bacon, sausage or ham
Sampler$9.75
2 eggs, 2 bacon, 1 sausage link, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, 1 slice of French toast
Arnold Palmer$2.75
Hungry Man$10.75
3 eggs, 2 bacon, 2 sausage links, small ham slice, potatoes or grits, half a Belgian waffle
Bacon$8.50
Served with 2 eggs and choice of 2 sides
Location

801 N Federal Highway

Lake Park FL

Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
