Southern Kitchen

Home-Style Comfort Food

SEAFOOD • SALADS • FRENCH FRIES

13135 State Line Rd • $

Avg 4.7 (111 reviews)

Popular Items

Sampler Plate$17.25
Choice of any 3 -Jambalaya, Gumbo, Etouffee, Red Beans, or Shrimp/Corn Chowder.
Fried Shrimp Po-Boy$15.75
Classic Po-Boy with choice of Grilled or Fried Shrimp
Bread Pudding$6.25
A vanilla custard pudding with cinnamon and raisins, poured over french bread
Cornbread$3.75
Combo Platter- Pick 2$14.25
Beignets$5.25
Classic deep fried pastry dough covered with powdered sugar
Jambalaya$14.25
Chicken and Andouille with a blend of cooked rice, onions, garlic, and celery and seasoned with thyme, basil, parsley and creole seasoning
Shrimp and Grits$12.75
Homestyle Grits with Grilled Shrimp and Diced Andouille topped with Cheddar Cheese
Fried Shrimp$15.75
Shrimp Fettuccine$15.75
Creamy alfredo sauce cooked with parmesan cheese, green onions, garlic and Grilled Shrimp, served over fettuccine
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

13135 State Line Rd

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
