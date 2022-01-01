Go
Toast

Southern Kitchen - RVA

Come in and enjoy!

541 N 2nd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mac N Cheese$5.00
Salmon Cake Dinner$26.00
Two fresh wild caught handmade salmon cakes.
(2 PIECE) Southern Fried Fish$24.00
Hand breaded pieces of whiting a-top Teaxs toast.
FRIED Southern Pork Chops$27.00
Two hand-cut boneless deep fried or grilled pork chops topped with our house made brown gravy and fried onions. (no gravy and onion upon request).
Fish N Shrimp$28.00
Two pieces of southern fried fish and eight butterflied shrimp. (sub Catfish for additional $2.00 up-charge)
Southern Baked Chicken$24.00
Baked white or dark chicken served with our homemade chicken gravy (no gravy upon request).
Meatloaf$22.00
Country style meatloaf smothered on our house made brown gravy.
Catfish$27.00
Two fried piece catfish that will have you coming back for more.
Big Mama Fried Chicken$24.00
Two pieces of chicken either white or dark chicken deep fried served either fried, honey-dipped or BBQ.
Southern Rolls$8.00
A Southern Kitchen favorite! Our spin on an egg roll fused with chicken, collards and cabbage served with our homemade sweet honey sauce.
See full menu

Location

541 N 2nd St

Richmond VA

Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Cheddar Jackson

No reviews yet

We are a grilled cheese panini shop, in Historic Jackson Ward, with many vegetarian and vegan options.

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina

No reviews yet

Juan’s Rooftop & Cantina is located in the heart of Richmond’s Arts District and is offering a fun and inspired approach to Mexican cuisine.

Nama

No reviews yet

Inspired Indian cuisine located in the heart of Richmond's Arts District, featuring shareable small plates and rotating curry pot specials.

Tarrant's Cafe

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston