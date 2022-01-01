Go
Southern Pacific Brewing

Southern Pacific Brewing is a tribute to the historical Southern Pacific railroad that connected much of the West, including San Francisco's Mission district. Today, our spacious warehouse has been lovingly renovated from a one-time machine shop in the Mission's industrial heart, to a bright and expansive brewery and restaurant complete with outdoor seating.
Our 15-barrel system produces our in-house line of crafted true-to-style ales served by the pint or in cans to-go. We also feature a curated list of guest taps and specialty house cocktails. We believe in inclusivity and are dedicated to supporting our local communities, artists, and westward visitors alike.

FRENCH FRIES

620 Treat Ave • $$

Avg 3.5 (84 reviews)

Popular Items

Black Bean Tacos$10.00
house made black bean patty with cheddar cheese, pico do gallo, and shredded lettuce
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Restroom
Wheelchair Accessible
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Delivery
Fast Service
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

620 Treat Ave

San Francisco CA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

