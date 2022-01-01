Southern Peak Brewery

SCRATCH Kitchen & Taproom

No reviews yet

With dishes made from scratch, careful attention to details, and focus on southern hospitality, we hope you find Scratch Kitchen and Taproom to be the place to enjoy a great meal with your friends and family. Scratch Kitchen and Taproom aims to contribute to the “Peak of Good Living” by providing a fun place to work for our staff, being a positive addition to the community, and by becoming your go-to place for a great meal. We cannot wait to prove it’s better from scratch!

