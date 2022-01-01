Go
Southern Pecan

Come in and enjoy!

6706-C Phillips Place Court

Popular Items

Charbroiled Angus Burger$16.95
Lettuce, Tomato, Poblano Pimento Cheese on Ciabatta
Southern Pecan House Salad$8.95
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, red onions and sprouts with house dressing
Chicken & Dumplings$18.95
Handmade dill dumplings and cream gravy
Half and Half Fried Combo$16.50
Half basket of any two fryer items served with choice of sauce and salad or fries.
Chocolate Chess Pecan Pie$9.95
Housemade Dark Chocolate Chess Pie with Pecans and a Raspberry Pure
Fried Shrimp Po'Boy$15.95
Chicken Pasta$15.95
Chicken, broccolini, Cajun spice, cream sauce with fettuccini
Brick Oven Roasted Chicken$18.95
All natural split chicken roasted and served with broccolini and sweet potato mash
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp Po'Boy$17.95
New Orleans BBQ Shrimp on Baguette with Shredded Lettuce, Tomato and Pickles
Served with Choice of Sauce and Salad or Fries.
Bowl Seafood Gumbo$11.95
Shrimp, fresh fish, Andouille, and crawfish topped with rice
Location

6706-C Phillips Place Court

Charlotte NC

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
