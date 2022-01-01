Southern Pines restaurants you'll love

Southern Pines restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Southern Pines

Southern Pines's top cuisines

American
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Must-try Southern Pines restaurants

Felipe's Wey image

 

Felipe's Wey

1760 Old Morganton Rd.,, Southern Pines

Avg 4.6 (993 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Felipe's Bowl
Burrito
Taco Tuesday (Only Tuesdays)$10.00
More about Felipe's Wey
the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen image

 

the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen

132 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Brussels Sprouts$8.75
Bourbon Maple Glazed with House-Made Southern Pines Brewing Co. Man of Law Mustard
Pork Belly Bao$9.00
Taiwanese Steamed Buns, Crispy Pork Belly, English Cucumber, Jalapeño, Cilantro, Sugar'd Peanuts,
Dumplings$9.90
More about the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen
195 American Fusion image

 

195 American Fusion

195 Bell Avenue, Southern Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about 195 American Fusion
Roasted and Toasted image

 

Roasted and Toasted

140 Arbutus Rd, Southern Pines

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Roasted and Toasted
Restaurant banner

 

Yellowbird Southern Table

100 pavilion way set b, southern pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Yellowbird Southern Table
Restaurant banner

 

DO NOT USE REBUILDING Yellowbird Southern Table

100 pavilion way set b, southern pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about DO NOT USE REBUILDING Yellowbird Southern Table

