Quesadillas in Southern Pines

Southern Pines restaurants
Southern Pines restaurants that serve quesadillas

Rudino's Pizzas and Grinders - 135 Pinehurst ave

135 Pinehurst ave, Southern pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
QUESADILLA$9.49
Your choice of cheese, steak, chicken or pork carnitas with
green peppers & onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
More about Rudino's Pizzas and Grinders - 135 Pinehurst ave
Embers BBQ

130 Southwest Broad Street, Southern Pines

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chopped Brisket Quesadilla (TUES - SAT)$14.99
12" tortilla with a generous amount of cheddar cheese and our slow smoked chopped brisket. Grilled until brown and crispy! Add any toppings and sauce from the list below to create your perfect quesadilla!
***Please note that this item is only available TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY***
Pulled Chicken Quesadilla$12.99
12" tortilla with a generous amount of cheddar cheese and our pulled chicken. Grilled until brown and crispy! Add any toppings and sauce from the list below to get your ideal quesadilla!
Single Burger Quesadilla$10.99
12" tortilla with a generous amount of cheddar cheese and 4oz of our smoked burger. Grilled until brown and crispy! Add any toppings and sauce from the list below to get your ideal quesadilla!
More about Embers BBQ

