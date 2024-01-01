Quesadillas in Southern Pines
Southern Pines restaurants that serve quesadillas
Rudino's Pizzas and Grinders - 135 Pinehurst ave
135 Pinehurst ave, Southern pines
|QUESADILLA
|$9.49
Your choice of cheese, steak, chicken or pork carnitas with
green peppers & onions. Served with a side of salsa and sour cream.
Embers BBQ
130 Southwest Broad Street, Southern Pines
|Chopped Brisket Quesadilla (TUES - SAT)
|$14.99
12" tortilla with a generous amount of cheddar cheese and our slow smoked chopped brisket. Grilled until brown and crispy! Add any toppings and sauce from the list below to create your perfect quesadilla!
***Please note that this item is only available TUESDAY THROUGH SATURDAY***
|Pulled Chicken Quesadilla
|$12.99
12" tortilla with a generous amount of cheddar cheese and our pulled chicken. Grilled until brown and crispy! Add any toppings and sauce from the list below to get your ideal quesadilla!
|Single Burger Quesadilla
|$10.99
12" tortilla with a generous amount of cheddar cheese and 4oz of our smoked burger. Grilled until brown and crispy! Add any toppings and sauce from the list below to get your ideal quesadilla!