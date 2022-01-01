Tacos in
Southern Pines
/
Southern Pines
/
Tacos
Southern Pines restaurants that serve tacos
Felipe's Wey
1760 Old Morganton Rd.,, Southern Pines
Avg 4.6
(993 reviews)
Taco Tuesday (Only Tuesdays)
$10.00
More about Felipe's Wey
the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen
132 W. Pennsylvania Ave, Southern Pines
No reviews yet
Bone Marrow Tacos
$19.75
More about the | Leadmine Whiskey Bar + Kitchen
More near Southern Pines to explore
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Sanford
Avg 4
(11 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Pittsboro
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Fuquay Varina
No reviews yet
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Aberdeen
Avg 5
(3 restaurants)
Cameron
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Asheboro
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Pinehurst
Avg 4.4
(3 restaurants)
Fayetteville
Avg 4.1
(25 restaurants)
Lumberton
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Albemarle
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Raleigh
Avg 4.4
(153 restaurants)
Durham
Avg 4.3
(89 restaurants)
Birmingham
Avg 4.5
(127 restaurants)
San Jose
Avg 4.3
(119 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(203 restaurants)
Phoenix
Avg 4.4
(188 restaurants)
Miami
Avg 4.3
(679 restaurants)
Tampa
Avg 4.3
(187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston