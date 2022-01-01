Go
Southern Queenz Restaurant is an upscale twist on southern cuisine and hospitality. We aim to provide stellar customer service and an overall great experience!
1648 Memorial Drive Southeast

Popular Items

Strawberry Cheesecake Chicken & Waffles$25.00
fried chicken wings | strawberries | cream cheese filling | strawberry syrup | powder sugar
Mashed Potatoes$5.00
Mac n Cheese$7.00
Soul Rolls$13.00
collards | Mac n cheese | pulled chicken | picante sauce
Fried Green Tomatoes$9.00
cajun spice | roasted red pepper aioli
Candied Yams$5.00
Cornbread$2.00
Jumbo Shrimp Deviled Eggs$16.00
Breakfast Potatoes$5.00
Sweet Tea$3.50
Location

1648 Memorial Drive Southeast

Atlanta GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:30 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:15 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 12:15 am
Neighborhood Map

Thank You For Your Order!

