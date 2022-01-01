Go
Toast

Southern River Walk LLC

Come in and enjoy!

101 E Stable Ally

No reviews yet

Popular Items

SRW Burger$13.99
CAESAR SALAD$10.99
Lumpia (6)$7.99
crab cakes$16.99
Magic Philly Cheese Steak$11.99
Chicken Tender Plate$11.99
French Fries$3.00
Bone in Wings$6.99
Fried Pickles$6.99
BLT$7.99
See full menu

Location

101 E Stable Ally

St. Marys GA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Seagles Saloon

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Bessies

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Beach Diner

No reviews yet

Beach Diner is a full service restaurant offering breakfast and lunch favorites home cooked and made fresh everyday. This establishment has been serving the beaches and Jacksonville, Florida for over 20+ years and has been voted best diner at the beaches.

Moochie's

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston