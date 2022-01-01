Southern Smoke

WTXBTH

WTXBTH is proud to be San Angelo’s first-ever Teahouse that specializes in Boba drinks & House-Made food such as Rice Bowls, Asian-Style Waffles, premium drinks and so much more! We stand behind the principles of happiness, equality, inclusiveness, and being rooted in our Asian culture.

We offer free amenities such as arcades, board games, unlimited printing for students, and an array of other free services. We want to be a part of your success!

Our Tapioca Pearls are house-made fresh every single day!

Others can try and imitate us, but they can never imitate the passion, love, and soul that we put into everything we do. We are authentic and genuine. We are passing on generations of recipes that our ancestors created in Vietnam decades ago. Like we said earlier, welcome to the family!

