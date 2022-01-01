Go
Toast

The Southern Steak & Oyster

About The Southern Steak & Oyster
Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.

STEAKS

150 3rd Ave S • $$$

Avg 4.5 (14484 reviews)

Popular Items

Hot Chicken Salad$20.00
spicy fried chicken, mixed greens tossed in ranch, celery, carrots, dill pickles, and bleu cheese
Southern Fried Egg Sandwich$16.00
Fried egg, bacon, aged cheddar, and red pepper basil aioli on texas toast, served with french fries.
Chicken Fried Chicken$25.00
Fried chicken breast with white cheddar mac & cheese, collard greens and country ham gravy.
White Cheddar Mac and Cheese$7.00
Chive Whipped Potatoes$7.00
Southern Burger$19.00
Bear Creek beef, lettuce, tomato, jalapeno bacon, pimento cheese, and crispy fried onions, served with sweet potato fries.
Strip Steak$60.00
21-day aged, cracked peppercorn-garlic butter, green bean-shallot sauté and chive whipped potatoes.
Smoked Baby Back Ribs$40.00
Whole slab dry rubbed with James Bros BBQ sauce. Served with slaw and sweet potato fries.
Green Beans$7.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Upscale
Intimate
Casual
Live Music
Happy Hour
Cozy
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

Location

150 3rd Ave S

Nashville TN

Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nashville Underground

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Headquarters Beercade Nashville

No reviews yet

Vintage arcade bar with craft beer, cocktails and great food!

The Hampton Social

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

4th & Peabody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston