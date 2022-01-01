The Southern Steak & Oyster
About The Southern Steak & Oyster
Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.
STEAKS
150 3rd Ave S • $$$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
150 3rd Ave S
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Nashville Underground
Come in and enjoy!
Headquarters Beercade Nashville
Vintage arcade bar with craft beer, cocktails and great food!
The Hampton Social
Come in and enjoy!
4th & Peabody
Come in and enjoy!