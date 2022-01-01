Southern Yankee
Craft nanobrewery taproom & pizzeria near the airport on FM 1960.
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
930 FM 1960, Suite G • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
930 FM 1960, Suite G
Houston TX
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Nara Thai
Come in and enjoy!
7Spice Cajun - 1960
Come in and enjoy!
Rock N Roll Sushi
Rock out with your chopsticks out!
The Bleu le'on
Come in and enjoy!