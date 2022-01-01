Go
Southern Yankee

Craft nanobrewery taproom & pizzeria near the airport on FM 1960.

PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES

930 FM 1960, Suite G • $$

Avg 4.8 (390 reviews)

Popular Items

Meat Lovers$16.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, crispy bacon, pepperoni, spicy italian sausage, and red onion
Sweet & Spicy Pepperoni$14.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, honey, and chili oil
1lb Oven Roasted Wings$14.00
Wings roasted in our wood fire oven in a cast iron pan.
Tre Formaggi$13.00
Tomato pomodoro, fresh mozzarella, fontina, and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheeses.
Dessert Pretzel Bites$7.00
1/2 a giant pretzel in bite form, tossed in melted butter and cinnamon sugar, topped with cream cheese frosting.
Pretzel Bites & Beer Cheese$7.00
1/2 a pretzel in bite form served with ¿Que Pablo? beer cheese dipping sauce
¿Que Pablo? Mexican Lager (4 Pack)$14.00
Brewed with a Mexican Lager strain of yeast, this beer has a crisp, slightly sweet, grainy flavor. A bright, clean, sessionable beer perfectly paired with a lime & tacos.
Gorgonzola Bacon$15.00
Gorgonzola dolce & thyme cream sauce, crispy bacon, fresh mozzarella, red onion, and scallions.
Roasted Brussels Sprouts$9.00
Sprouts, Garlic Butter, herbs and seasoning oven roasted in a cast iron, finished with balsamic and Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese.
Build Your Own Pizza$13.00
Build your own delicious combination!
930 FM 1960, Suite G

Houston TX

Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
