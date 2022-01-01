Go
Toast

Southernaire Market

Nashville's unique local deli, market, and butcher.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

150 3rd Ave S • $$

Avg 4.4 (52 reviews)

Popular Items

Banh Mi Sandwich$13.00
Our smoked in house pork topped with cilantro, jalapenos, cucumbers, pickled carrots with a sweet and spicy chili sauce. Served on a hoagie.
Mozzarella Panini$12.00
Fresh mozzarella, roasted tomatoes, mixed greens and basil aioli on a fresh hoagie.
Sandwich of the Day$12.00
Chef's selection 4/29
Bag of Chips$2.00
Cuban Sandwich$14.00
Smoked Pork, Ham, Swiss Cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard and Pickles
Beef Brisket Panini$14.00
Our smoked in house brisket, topped with smoked Gouda, caramelized onions and roasted red peppers. Served hot and pressed on a hoagie.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$10.00
housemade chicken salad and romaine lettuce on a locally baked hoagie roll.
Frothy Monkey Cold Brew$4.25
A can of Frothy Monkey cold brew coffee is a smooth black coffee that is ready to drink. It is refreshing and bright with a sweet, creamy body. It is a smooth, crisp blend of washed Guatemalan and Ethiopian coffees with notes of Bartlett pear, milk chocolate, and hazelnut.
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Bike Parking
Delivery
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients

Location

150 3rd Ave S

Nashville TN

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Pinewood

No reviews yet

Your favorite staples, cocktails, and more! Alcohol purchases must accompany a food purchase. Valid 21+ ID required for any alcoholic purchase.

4th & Peabody

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Headquarters Beercade Nashville

No reviews yet

Vintage arcade bar with craft beer, cocktails and great food!

The Southern Steak & Oyster

No reviews yet

About The Southern Steak & Oyster
Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston