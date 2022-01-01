Southernaire Market
Nashville's unique local deli, market, and butcher.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
150 3rd Ave S • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
150 3rd Ave S
Nashville TN
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|Closed
Nearby restaurants
Pinewood
Your favorite staples, cocktails, and more! Alcohol purchases must accompany a food purchase. Valid 21+ ID required for any alcoholic purchase.
4th & Peabody
Come in and enjoy!
Headquarters Beercade Nashville
Vintage arcade bar with craft beer, cocktails and great food!
The Southern Steak & Oyster
About The Southern Steak & Oyster
Located in the heart of downtown Nashville’s burgeoning SoBro district, the Southern Steak & Oyster is a unique and animated eatery that offers an authentically southern adventure with a twist.