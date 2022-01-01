Go
Toast

Southern Burger

Come in and enjoy!!

9453 Bradmore Ln #101

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Black Bean Burger$10.00
Black bean patty topped with lettuce, tomato and garlic mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Build Your Own$11.50
Build it your way!
Choose your own toppings and cheeses! Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Kid's Chicken Fingers$5.50
Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Classic Chicken Sandwich$10.50
Grilled or fried chicken topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, dill pickles and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Southern Burger$10.50
Beef patty topped with american cheese, lettuce, tomato, dill pickles,
mayo and yellow mustard on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Jalapeno Burger$11.50
Beef patty topped with jalapenos, cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo and house made bacon jam on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Ketchup Packets
Totchos$7.50
Tots, queso, tomatoes, onions,jalapenos and sour cream
Kid's Hamburger$5.50
Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
Impossible Burger$12.50
Impossible patty topped with lettuce, tomato, dill pickles, onion and mayo on a brioche bun. Served with choice of fries, tots or slaw
See full menu

Location

9453 Bradmore Ln #101

Ooltewah TN

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

1885 Grill - Ooltewah

No reviews yet

1885 Grill is a southern coastal restaurant that provides diners with a chance to escape their busy day and enjoy a meal-length vacation of the senses.

Lupi's Pizza Pies

No reviews yet

Home Town Homemade
Eat In - Takeout - Take & Bake - Catering

Spek Artisan Meats

No reviews yet

Local craft butcher shop and deli.

Fat Boy’s Roadside Eats

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston