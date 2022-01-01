Go
Southern Spice Indian Kitchen - San Mateo

139 South B St

Popular Items

Tikka Masala (GF)$15.99
Cubed pieces marinated in tandoor spice, cooked in the tandoor on a skewer. House Favourite
Vijayawada Biryani$13.99
Special flavoured rice layered with meat or veggies and tossed in a spicy sauce. Staple of Vijayawada. House Favourite
Saag curry (GF)$14.99
Cubes of cottage cheese or meat cooked in a silky green gravy of spinach and spices
Dosa$8.99
Rice and lentil crepes, with sambar and 2 chutneys
Hyderabad Dum Biryani (GF)$13.99
Veggies, Chicken or Goat cooked in basmati rice with special herbs and spices; served with raita and sauce.
Butter Chicken (GF)$15.99
Tandoor roasted shredded chicken cooked in butter cream and rich tomato gravy
Garlic Naan$3.99
Indian flatbread flavored with garlic & butter
Plain Naan$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor
Rice (16 oz)$1.99
Butter Naan$2.99
Indian flatbread cooked in a tandoor and topped with butter
Location

Sunday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
