Southfield restaurants you'll love

More about Travelers Tower Cafe
Travelers Tower Cafe
26555 Evergreen Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Tenders
|$3.75
3 Pieces of Chicken
|Bacon-Three Strips
|$1.49
3 STRIPS
|Three Items Omelet
|$3.89
3 ITEMS, EGG, CHEESE,
More about Bacco Ristorante
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Bacco Ristorante
29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
|Popular items
|Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese
|$26.00
Grass fed beef, red wine, tomatoes
|Pappardelle Lamb Ragu
|$26.00
Braised domestic lamb, tomato
|Veal Scallopine
|$39.00
Thin veal tenderloin, choice of limone, saltimbocca or marsala
More about Front Page Deli
SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Front Page Deli
29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
|Popular items
|CHIPS
|$1.00
|Chicken Noodle
|S/O RANCH
|$0.75
More about Wing Snob
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Snob
24545 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|10pc Boneless
|$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
|5pc Tenders Meal Deal
|$13.99
5 crispy chicken tenders, also includes your choice of a dipping sauce plus either veggies OR seasoned fries & a drink!
|Regular Fry
|$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Tuscan Fries
|$7.50
Garlic, rosemary, grana padano, sea salt (This item is gluten free)
|Wood Roasted Wings
|$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
|Large Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille
25148 Evergreen Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Chicken Shawarma
|$5.99
|Full Chicken Shawarma
|$15.99
|Slice Pita Bread
|$0.39
More about Starter's Bar and Grill
Starter's Bar and Grill
25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Starter's Wing App
|$6.99
|Catfish Dinner
|$14.99
|Lamb Chop Single
|$4.50
More about The Original Pancake House
FRENCH FRIES
The Original Pancake House
19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Turkey Links
|$4.45
4 links
|Junior Bacon
|$6.55
3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon
|Bacon
|$4.70
3 slices
More about SOUPDIVE
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
SOUPDIVE
26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Albacore Tuna Sandwich
|$4.00
Albacore tuna, lemon zest, herbs & spices,
Topped with lettuce & tomato on honey wheat swirl bread
|Dive Seafood Gumbo
|$8.00
Dive seafood gumbo, loaded with succulents shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat in a Louisiana style roux
GF
|Black Eyed Peas & Kale
|$5.00
Black Eyed Peas & kale, vegetable broth, onions & spices
A little spice, a little heat, lots of flavor.
Vegan * GF
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES
Beyond Juicery + Eatery
26185 Evergreene Road, Southfield
More about Thai Xpress
SOUPS • NOODLES
Thai Xpress
25170 evergreen rd, Southfield
|Popular items
|Fr5 House Special Fried Rice
|$12.00
|Fr2 Kow Pad Curry
|$10.00
|Fr3 Pineapple Fried Rice
|$10.25
More about Wing Fellas - Southfield
PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Wing Fellas - Southfield
29540 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
More about The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village
The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village
Lathrup Village, Lathrup Village
|Popular items
|Chorizo Skillet
|$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!
|Cinco De Mayo Egg White
|$16.00
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
|Triple Triple
|$14.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, natural swiss, & American cheese!
More about Fresh Fish House - Southfield
Fresh Fish House - Southfield
23231 Greenfield Rd, Southfield