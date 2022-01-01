Southfield restaurants you'll love

Go
Southfield restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Southfield

Southfield's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Hummus
Mediterranean
Salad
Salad
Thai
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Middle Eastern
Scroll right

Must-try Southfield restaurants

Travelers Tower Cafe image

 

Travelers Tower Cafe

26555 Evergreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Tenders$3.75
3 Pieces of Chicken
Bacon-Three Strips$1.49
3 STRIPS
Three Items Omelet$3.89
3 ITEMS, EGG, CHEESE,
More about Travelers Tower Cafe
Bacco Ristorante image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Bacco Ristorante

29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.6 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tagliatelle Alla Bolognese$26.00
Grass fed beef, red wine, tomatoes
Pappardelle Lamb Ragu$26.00
Braised domestic lamb, tomato
Veal Scallopine$39.00
Thin veal tenderloin, choice of limone, saltimbocca or marsala
More about Bacco Ristorante
Front Page Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Front Page Deli

29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.5 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CHIPS$1.00
Chicken Noodle
S/O RANCH$0.75
More about Front Page Deli
Wing Snob image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

24545 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.4 (4646 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
10pc Boneless$11.99
Fresh, never frozen, boneless wings lightly dusted with our signature breading.
5pc Tenders Meal Deal$13.99
5 crispy chicken tenders, also includes your choice of a dipping sauce plus either veggies OR seasoned fries & a drink!
Regular Fry$3.99
Fry Snobs choose their own flavors, go for it!
More about Wing Snob
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina image

PIZZA • SALADS

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Tuscan Fries$7.50
Garlic, rosemary, grana padano, sea salt (This item is gluten free)
Wood Roasted Wings$15.50
Amish raised, herb marinated (This item is gluten free)
Large Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille image

 

Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille

25148 Evergreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Chicken Shawarma$5.99
Full Chicken Shawarma$15.99
Slice Pita Bread$0.39
More about Cafe Kabob Mediterranean Grille
Starter's Bar and Grill image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill

25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Starter's Wing App$6.99
Catfish Dinner$14.99
Lamb Chop Single$4.50
More about Starter's Bar and Grill
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House

19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Turkey Links$4.45
4 links
Junior Bacon$6.55
3 Buttermilk pancakes served with 2 slices of bacon
Bacon$4.70
3 slices
More about The Original Pancake House
SOUPDIVE image

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

SOUPDIVE

26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Albacore Tuna Sandwich$4.00
Albacore tuna, lemon zest, herbs & spices,
Topped with lettuce & tomato on honey wheat swirl bread
Dive Seafood Gumbo$8.00
Dive seafood gumbo, loaded with succulents shrimp & jumbo lump crab meat in a Louisiana style roux
GF
Black Eyed Peas & Kale$5.00
Black Eyed Peas & kale, vegetable broth, onions & spices
A little spice, a little heat, lots of flavor.
Vegan * GF
More about SOUPDIVE
Bar 7 image

 

Bar 7

24528 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Bar 7
Beyond Juicery + Eatery image

WRAPS • SMOOTHIES • SALADS • SANDWICHES

Beyond Juicery + Eatery

26185 Evergreene Road, Southfield

Avg 4.5 (2584 reviews)
Takeout
More about Beyond Juicery + Eatery
Restaurant banner

SOUPS • NOODLES

Thai Xpress

25170 evergreen rd, Southfield

Avg 4.1 (378 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fr5 House Special Fried Rice$12.00
Fr2 Kow Pad Curry$10.00
Fr3 Pineapple Fried Rice$10.25
More about Thai Xpress
Restaurant banner

PIZZA • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Fellas - Southfield

29540 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.5 (215 reviews)
Takeout
More about Wing Fellas - Southfield
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

Lathrup Village, Lathrup Village

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chorizo Skillet$14.50
Skillet potatoes topped with cheddar, tomato, onion, green pepper, chorizo (Mexican spicy sausage), and your choice of eggs!
Cinco De Mayo Egg White$16.00
Chorizo, ham, cheddar, natural swiss, tomato, onion, guacamole, topped with salsa verde & sour cream!
Triple Triple$14.00
Ham, bacon, sausage, cheddar, natural swiss, & American cheese!
More about The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village
Restaurant banner

 

Fresh Fish House - Southfield

23231 Greenfield Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Fresh Fish House - Southfield

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Southfield

Salmon

Chicken Tenders

Chopped Salad

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Southfield to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (13 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)

Farmington

No reviews yet

Redford

Avg 2 (4 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (29 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (53 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (700 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.4 (160 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston