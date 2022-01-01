Cake in Southfield
Southfield restaurants that serve cake
More about Starter's Bar and Grill
Starter's Bar and Grill
25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield
|Chocolate Cake
|$5.99
|Lemon Pound Cake
|$5.99
|Carrot Cake
|$5.99
More about The Original Pancake House
FRENCH FRIES
The Original Pancake House
19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Buttermilk Cakes
|$8.35
6 Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
More about SOUPDIVE
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
SOUPDIVE
26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Crab Cake Pattie
|$8.00
Lump crab cake, lemon wedge & Dive sauce
|Crab Cake Sandwich
|$9.50
Lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & special Dive sauce & side of coleslaw
|Pound Cake
|$5.00
More about D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood
D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield
|Carrot Cake
|$14.00
|Chocolate Mousse Cake
|$15.00
|Banana Pudding Cake
|$15.00