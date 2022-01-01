Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Southfield

Southfield restaurants
Toast

Southfield restaurants that serve cake

Starter's Bar and Grill image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill

25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chocolate Cake$5.99
Lemon Pound Cake$5.99
Carrot Cake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill
The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House

19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Buttermilk Cakes$8.35
6 Buttermilk pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
More about The Original Pancake House
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

SOUPDIVE

26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Crab Cake Pattie$8.00
Lump crab cake, lemon wedge & Dive sauce
Crab Cake Sandwich$9.50
Lump crab cake on a toasted brioche bun with lettuce, tomato & special Dive sauce & side of coleslaw
Pound Cake$5.00
More about SOUPDIVE
Main pic

 

D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Carrot Cake$14.00
Chocolate Mousse Cake$15.00
Banana Pudding Cake$15.00
More about D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood

