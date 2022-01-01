Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Calamari in
Southfield
/
Southfield
/
Calamari
Southfield restaurants that serve calamari
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Bacco Ristorante
29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
Avg 4.6
(1384 reviews)
Calamari Pepperonati
$18.00
More about Bacco Ristorante
PIZZA • SALADS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield
Avg 4.2
(1090 reviews)
Fried Calamari
$12.50
marinara sauce
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
