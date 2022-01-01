Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cheesecake in Southfield

Go
Southfield restaurants
Toast

Southfield restaurants that serve cheesecake

Front Page Deli image

SOUPS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Front Page Deli

29145 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.5 (362 reviews)
Takeout
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
Plain Cheesecake$4.99
More about Front Page Deli
Item pic

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

Wing Snob

24545 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.4 (4646 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Strawberry Crunch Cheesecake$4.99
Strawberry Cheesecake$4.99
New York style vanilla cheesecake topped with strawberries and a sweet strawberry sauce.
Superman Cheesecake$4.99
More about Wing Snob
Starter's Bar and Grill image

 

Starter's Bar and Grill

25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Peach Cobbler Cheesecake$5.99
Superman Cheesecake$5.99
Oreo Cheesecake$5.99
More about Starter's Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Southfield

Tuna Salad

Chocolate Cake

Caesar Salad

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Turkey Burgers

Chicken Salad

Chicken Tenders

Rigatoni

Map

More near Southfield to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston