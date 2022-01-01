Chopped salad in Southfield
Southfield restaurants that serve chopped salad
PASTA • FRENCH FRIES
Bacco Ristorante
29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield
|Bacco Chop Salad
|$14.00
Chopped greens, hearts of palm, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, fontina, Ceci beans, Prosciutto Di Parma, Dijon vinaigrette
PIZZA • SALADS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield
|Large Chop Salad
|$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
|Small Chop Salad
|$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)