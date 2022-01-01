Chopped salad in Southfield

Bacco Ristorante image

PASTA • FRENCH FRIES

Bacco Ristorante

29410 Northwestern Hwy, Southfield

Avg 4.6 (1384 reviews)
Takeout
Bacco Chop Salad$14.00
Chopped greens, hearts of palm, egg, tomato, cucumber, onion, fontina, Ceci beans, Prosciutto Di Parma, Dijon vinaigrette
More about Bacco Ristorante
Large Chop Salad image

PIZZA • SALADS

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chop Salad$15.00
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
Small Chop Salad$8.50
Romaine, radicchio, egg, tomato, cucumber, ceci, gorgonzola, Dijon red wine vinaigrette
(This item is gluten free and can be made vegan without the eggs & cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

