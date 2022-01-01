Garden salad in Southfield
Southfield restaurants that serve garden salad
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
PIZZA • SALADS
Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield
|Large Chef's Garden Salad
|$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
|Small Chef's Garden Salad
|$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)