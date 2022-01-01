Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Garden salad in Southfield

Go
Southfield restaurants
Toast

Southfield restaurants that serve garden salad

Item pic

PIZZA • SALADS

Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina

29110 Franklin Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (1090 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Large Chef's Garden Salad$13.00
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
Small Chef's Garden Salad$7.50
Romaine, tomato, cucumber, carrot, red onion, house blend mozzarella, herb vinaigrette
(This item can be made vegan without the cheese)
More about Bigalora Wood Fired Cucina
Item pic

SOUPS • SANDWICHES

SOUPDIVE

26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.3 (743 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Garden Salad$4.00
A blend of Romain and artesian lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, fresh, beets, radish, red cabbage, tomatoes & Craisins
More about SOUPDIVE

Browse other tasty dishes in Southfield

Strawberry Cheesecake

Chicken Tenders

Salmon

Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Chopped Salad

Oreo Cheesecake

Banana Pudding

Map

More near Southfield to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (28 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (87 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (45 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (75 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (267 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (225 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston