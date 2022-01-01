Pancakes in Southfield
Southfield restaurants that serve pancakes
The Original Pancake House - Southfield
19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$9.40
6 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar
|3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes
|$5.45
3 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar
|3 Bacon Pancakes
|$5.60
3 Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village
28601 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village
|Oreo Pancakes
|$12.00
Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!
|Original Buttermilk Pancakes*
|$17.00
add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas,
chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips
|Side Pancake
|$3.00