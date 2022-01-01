Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pancakes in Southfield

Go
Southfield restaurants
Toast

Southfield restaurants that serve pancakes

The Original Pancake House image

FRENCH FRIES

The Original Pancake House - Southfield

19355 W 10 Mile Rd, Southfield

Avg 4.2 (354 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Chip Pancakes$9.40
6 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar
3 Chocolate Chip Pancakes$5.45
3 Chocolate chip pancakes, served with whipped cream and powdered sugar
3 Bacon Pancakes$5.60
3 Bacon pancakes, served with whipped butter and syrup
More about The Original Pancake House - Southfield
Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

28601 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Oreo Pancakes$12.00
Stuffed & topped with oreo cookie crumbles & topped with whipped cream!
Original Buttermilk Pancakes*$17.00
add fresh blueberries, strawberries, bananas,
chocolate chips, or white chocolate chips
Side Pancake$3.00
More about The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

Browse other tasty dishes in Southfield

Salmon

Chocolate Cake

Grilled Cheese Sandwiches

Strawberry Shortcake

Quesadillas

Greek Salad

Cheeseburgers

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Southfield to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston