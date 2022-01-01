Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Strawberry shortcake in Southfield

Go
Southfield restaurants
Toast

Southfield restaurants that serve strawberry shortcake

Restaurant banner

 

The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village

28601 Southfield Rd, Lathrup Village

No reviews yet
Takeout
Strawberry Shortcake*$18.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!
Strawberry Shortcake$13.00
Challah french toast with a graham cracker crust stuffed & topped with house-made cream cheese frosting & fresh strawberries!
More about The Jagged Fork - Lathrup Village
BG pic

 

D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood - 28595 Northwestern Hwy.

28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Strawberry Shortcake$15.00
More about D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood - 28595 Northwestern Hwy.

Browse other tasty dishes in Southfield

Crepes

Chicken Noodles

Quesadillas

French Toast

Boneless Wings

Carrot Cake

Bacon Cheeseburgers

Cheesecake

Map

More near Southfield to explore

Royal Oak

Avg 4.6 (29 restaurants)

Birmingham

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Ferndale

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Livonia

Avg 4.4 (15 restaurants)

Bloomfield Hills

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Berkley

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Clawson

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Redford

Avg 2 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)

Ann Arbor

Avg 4.5 (88 restaurants)

Flint

Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)

Adrian

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (46 restaurants)

Jackson

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Jacksonville

Avg 4.5 (83 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (848 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.3 (279 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (192 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (563 restaurants)

Sacramento

Avg 4.3 (231 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston