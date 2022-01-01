Turkey burgers in Southfield
Southfield restaurants that serve turkey burgers
More about Starter's Bar and Grill
Starter's Bar and Grill
25242 Everegreen Rd, Southfield
|1/3 Lb. Turkey Burger
|$7.99
More about SOUPDIVE
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
SOUPDIVE
26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield
|Turkey Chop Burger
|$9.75
Seasoned and grilled to perfection served, on a toasted brioche bun with grilled onions, lettuce, tomatoes and a side of our signature Dive sauce
More about D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood
D'Bo's Daiquiris Wings & Seafood
28595 Northwestern Hwy., Southfield
|Jive Turkey Burger
|$11.00
A juicy turkey burger with your choice of toppings on a gourmet bun.