Veggie burgers in
Southfield
/
Southfield
/
Veggie Burgers
Southfield restaurants that serve veggie burgers
Bar 7 & Grill
24528 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield
No reviews yet
Veggie Burger
$9.49
More about Bar 7 & Grill
SOUPS • SANDWICHES
SOUPDIVE - Southfield
26051 W 12 Mile Rd, Southfield
Avg 4.3
(743 reviews)
Garden Veggie Burger
$9.50
Served on a toasted onion bun with sautéed onions, lettuce, tomato, Dive sauce and a side of coleslaw
More about SOUPDIVE - Southfield
