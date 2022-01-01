Southfin Southern Poke
Come in and enjoy!
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • POKE
4321 Perkins Rd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
4321 Perkins Rd
Baton Rouge LA
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Acme Oyster House
Come in and enjoy!
Uncle Earl's
Come in and enjoy!
FRESHJUNKIE
Come in and enjoy!
Ruby Slipper Cafe
The original Ruby Slipper Cafe opened in May 2008 in Mid-City New Orleans. Our founders were driven by a deep desire to help revitalize their neighborhood in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.
Over the last ten years, Ruby Slipper has expanded to several restaurants across the Gulf south, but New Orleans remains our home office and our inspiration. Visit us at 6 NOLA locations, as well as Metairie, La; Baton Rouge, LA; Mobile, AL; Orange Beach, AL; downtown Pensacola, FL and Destin, FL!