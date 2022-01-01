Go
South Fork Kitchen & Bar image
Caterers

South Fork Kitchen & Bar

Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

3801 SW Greenwood Way

Palm City, FL 34990

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am

Restaurant info

Website

Location

3801 SW Greenwood Way, Palm City FL 34990

Directions

Nearby restaurants

Martin Downs Country Club

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy! For reservations either call or see us on OpenTable

Martin Downs Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Olympic Taverna

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Townies Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

South Fork Kitchen & Bar

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston