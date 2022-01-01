Southernside Brewing Co.
Southernside Brewing Co. features top notch craft beer, southern inspired food, cocktails, and vibes. The large indoor and outdoor venue is perfect for your next private party. Contact events@southernsidebrewing.com
25 Delano Drive
Location
Greenville SC
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
