Southington bars & lounges you'll love

Que Whiskey Kitchen image

 

Que Whiskey Kitchen

Southington, CT

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Buttermilk Chicken Tenders$14.00
Crispy spiced goodness! Served with your choice of two sides.
Wings$10.99
Smoked to perfection.
BBQ Sandwich
Topped with house-made slaw and one of our signature sauces.
More about Que Whiskey Kitchen
Sherman's Taphouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherman's Taphouse

25 Center St, Southington

Avg 4.5 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Quesadilla$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.
BYOBurger$12.49
Chicken Poppers$13.95
More about Sherman's Taphouse
Plan B image

 

Plan B

20 Spring Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Crispy Chicken Burger$13.79
Crispy chicken burger, bacon, lettuce, tomato & chipotle ranch on a sesame seed bun
Mini Cheese Burgers$14.69
Three of our famous mini cheese burgers with parmesan fries
Burger Salad$10.30
Iceburg and romaine topped wiht our cheeseburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, pickles, red onion, tater tots, special dressing & topped with frizzled onions
More about Plan B

