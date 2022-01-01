Burritos in Southington

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kizl's Family Restaurant

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$8.95
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries
More about Kizl's Family Restaurant
Puerto Vallarta Southington image

 

Puerto Vallarta Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Macho Burrito$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
Deluxe Burrito$13.49
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
Carne Asada Burrito$17.49
More about Puerto Vallarta Southington

