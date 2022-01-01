Burritos in Southington
Southington restaurants that serve burritos
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
|Breakfast Burrito
|$8.95
choice of bacon or sausage, scrambled eggs, peppers, tomato & cheddar cheese rolled in a wrap, served with home fries
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
|Macho Burrito
|$14.89
A large flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), rice, beans and cheese. This burrito is generously topped with lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, with a sprinkle of tomatoes and onions.
|Deluxe Burrito
|$13.49
Our most popular burrito! A large flour tortilla with your choice of chicken, ground beef, or “picadillo” (shredded beef), lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, tomatoes, and onions.
|Carne Asada Burrito
|$17.49