Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Calamari in
Southington
/
Southington
/
Calamari
Southington restaurants that serve calamari
Masago Sushi 35
29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington
No reviews yet
Fried Calamari(app)
$9.50
More about Masago Sushi 35
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Craft Kitchen
1244 Meriden Ave, Southington
Avg 4.5
(809 reviews)
Calamari
$14.00
Fried Rhode Island Calamari with banana peppers and lemon
More about Craft Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Southington
Fish And Chips
Quesadillas
Chicken Tenders
Salmon
French Fries
Pies
Pancakes
Pretzels
More near Southington to explore
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(7 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(44 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(58 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(184 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(151 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(102 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(470 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston