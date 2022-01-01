Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Calamari in Southington

Southington restaurants
Southington restaurants that serve calamari

Masago Sushi image

 

Masago Sushi 35

29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fried Calamari(app)$9.50
More about Masago Sushi 35
Craft Kitchen image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Craft Kitchen

1244 Meriden Ave, Southington

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Calamari$14.00
Fried Rhode Island Calamari with banana peppers and lemon
More about Craft Kitchen

