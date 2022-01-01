Clams in Southington
Southington restaurants that serve clams
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
|Clam Chowder
our home made clam chowder, thick & creamy & filled with calms
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Craft Kitchen
1244 Meriden Ave, Southington
|Clam & Corn Fritters
|$13.00
Crispy flash fried with Ct cherry stones, roasted corn & malt vin aoli.
|Fresh Shucked White Clam
White pie, mozzarella, little necks, fresh garlic, caramelized onion, oregano, chopped tomato, parmesan, smoky bacon.
