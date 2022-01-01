Fajitas in Southington
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
|Fajita Wrap
|$9.95
grilled chicken, peppers, onions tomato & cheddar rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
|Chicken Fajita Omelet
|$9.95
3 eggs, grilled chicken, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
|Lunch Fajitas
|$12.25
|Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
|Fajita Nachos
|$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.