Fajitas in Southington

Southington restaurants
Southington restaurants that serve fajitas

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kizl's Family Restaurant

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Fajita Wrap$9.95
grilled chicken, peppers, onions tomato & cheddar rolled in a wrap, served with french fries & coleslaw
Chicken Fajita Omelet$9.95
3 eggs, grilled​ chicken, onions, tomato, peppers & cheddar cheese, served with home fries & toast
Puerto Vallarta Southington image

 

Puerto Vallarta Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
Lunch Fajitas$12.25
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas
Fajita Nachos$15.25
Tortilla chips topped with refried beans, melted monterrey jack cheese, and your choice of marinated steak or chicken, sautéed with bell peppers and onions, generously garnished with onions, tomatoes, guacamole and sour cream. Steak and chicken combo add $1.00.
