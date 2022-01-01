Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fish tacos in
Southington
/
Southington
/
Fish Tacos
Southington restaurants that serve fish tacos
Que Whiskey Kitchen
Southington, CT
No reviews yet
Fish Taco
$4.50
More about Que Whiskey Kitchen
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
No reviews yet
Fish Tacos
$13.95
More about Puerto Vallarta Southington
Browse other tasty dishes in Southington
Cookies
Caesar Salad
Veggie Burgers
Pork Belly
Cake
Chocolate Cake
Chicken Fajitas
Salmon
More near Southington to explore
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(8 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(66 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(217 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(168 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(118 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(82 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston