French toast in Southington
Southington restaurants that serve french toast
Que Whiskey Kitchen
Southington, CT
|French Toast Wings
|$10.99
Smoked to perfection.
|Cornbread French Toast
|$14.00
Served with blueberry compote and sweet crème anglaise.
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Kizl's Family Restaurant
2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON
|Full Stack French Toast
|$6.25
3 pieces of french toast
|Strawberry Stuffed French Toast
|$9.95
short stack texas french toast stuffed with a strawberry cream cheese filling, topped with strawberries & powdered sugar
|Banana Raspberry French Toast
|$8.95