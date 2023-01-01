Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Fried pickles in
Southington
/
Southington
/
Fried Pickles
Southington restaurants that serve fried pickles
Que Whiskey Kitchen
Southington, CT
No reviews yet
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Delicious dill pickles, coated, fried and crispy! served with sriracha Aioli
More about Que Whiskey Kitchen
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Craft Kitchen
1244 Meriden Ave, Southington
Avg 4.5
(809 reviews)
Fried Pickles
$9.00
More about Craft Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Southington
Chicken Fajitas
Calamari
Chicken Tenders
Caesar Salad
Steak Fajitas
Chicken Sandwiches
Fajitas
Cheese Fries
More near Southington to explore
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(11 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(64 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(225 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(163 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(117 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(84 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(569 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston