Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pork belly in
Southington
/
Southington
/
Pork Belly
Southington restaurants that serve pork belly
Que Whiskey Kitchen
Southington, CT
No reviews yet
Pork Belly Taco
$4.50
More about Que Whiskey Kitchen
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Craft Kitchen
1244 Meriden Ave, Southington
Avg 4.5
(809 reviews)
Pork Belly Panini
$15.00
Pork Belly, Romesco sauce, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze, baby greens & aleppo chili oil on house made focaccia bread.
More about Craft Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Southington
Veggie Burgers
Pies
Chicken Fajitas
Avocado Salad
Turkey Clubs
Lobsters
Chicken Sandwiches
Tacos
More near Southington to explore
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(9 restaurants)
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(7 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.5
(5 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(51 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(10 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(24 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(69 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(210 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(167 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(116 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(78 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(553 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston