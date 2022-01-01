Quesadillas in Southington
Southington restaurants that serve quesadillas
Sherman's Taphouse
25 Center St, Southington
|Quesadilla
|$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.
Puerto Vallarta Southington
826 Queen Street, Southington
|Kids Quesadilla
|$6.95
|Carne Asada Quesadilla
|$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
|Mexican Quesadilla
|$13.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.