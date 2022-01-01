Quesadillas in Southington

Sherman's Taphouse image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Sherman's Taphouse

25 Center St, Southington

Avg 4.5 (255 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla$11.95
Large flour tortilla filled with mixed cheese, caramelized onions and your choice of, pulled chicken, chorizo, pulled pork or seasoned beef. Topped with chipotle aioli and served with sour cream and salsa.
Kids Quesadilla image

 

Puerto Vallarta Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Kids Quesadilla$6.95
Carne Asada Quesadilla$17.99
Two large flour tortillas filled with grilled skirt steak, monterrey jack cheese, onions, tomatoes, guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo.
Mexican Quesadilla$13.95
Two large flour tortillas filled with melted monterrey jack and cheddar cheese, tomatoes, onions and your choice of shredded chicken, ground beef, “picadillo” (shredded beef) or homemade chorizo. Finish it off with guacamole, sour cream, and pico de gallo.
