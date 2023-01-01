Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp fajitas in Southington

Southington restaurants
Southington restaurants that serve shrimp fajitas

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Kizl's Restaurant

2014 West St, SOUTHINGTON

Avg 4.3 (770 reviews)
Takeout
Steak Or Shrimp Fajita$10.95
grilled steak, peppers, onions, served with warm tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, sour cream, refried beans & rice
Puerto Vallarta - Southington

826 Queen Street, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Chicken & Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
Cooked in our secret marinade, with sautéed onions and green peppers. Served with rice, beans (your choice of refried beans, whole pinto beans, or whole black beans), guacamole, sour cream and pico de gallo, served with warm tortillas.
Steak & Shrimp Fajitas$0.00
