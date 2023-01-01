Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tiramisu in Southington

Go
Southington restaurants
Toast

Southington restaurants that serve tiramisu

Consumer pic

 

Masago Sushi 35

29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Tiramisu$7.00
More about Masago Sushi 35
Craft Kitchen image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD

Craft Kitchen

1244 Meriden Ave, Southington

Avg 4.5 (809 reviews)
Takeout
Tiramisu Cheesecake$7.00
More about Craft Kitchen

Browse other tasty dishes in Southington

Chicken Fajitas

Avocado Salad

Fish Tacos

Chicken Sandwiches

Quesadillas

Lobsters

French Toast

Fish And Chips

Map

More near Southington to explore

Berlin

Avg 4.7 (12 restaurants)

New Britain

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Farmington

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Waterbury

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Plantsville

Avg 4.1 (10 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Newington

Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)

Unionville

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (50 restaurants)

Torrington

Avg 4.6 (9 restaurants)

New Haven

Avg 4.4 (65 restaurants)

Bridgeport

Avg 4.4 (11 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)

Rochester

Avg 4.4 (71 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (233 restaurants)

Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (166 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (123 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (94 restaurants)

Dallas

Avg 4.5 (589 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston