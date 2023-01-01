Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Tiramisu in
Southington
/
Southington
/
Tiramisu
Southington restaurants that serve tiramisu
Masago Sushi 35
29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington
No reviews yet
Tiramisu
$7.00
More about Masago Sushi 35
PIZZA • SEAFOOD
Craft Kitchen
1244 Meriden Ave, Southington
Avg 4.5
(809 reviews)
Tiramisu Cheesecake
$7.00
More about Craft Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Southington
Chicken Fajitas
Avocado Salad
Fish Tacos
Chicken Sandwiches
Quesadillas
Lobsters
French Toast
Fish And Chips
More near Southington to explore
Berlin
Avg 4.7
(12 restaurants)
New Britain
Avg 4.3
(11 restaurants)
Farmington
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Waterbury
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Plantsville
Avg 4.1
(10 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Bristol
Avg 4.5
(8 restaurants)
Newington
Avg 4.7
(4 restaurants)
Unionville
Avg 4.5
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Hartford
Avg 4.4
(50 restaurants)
Torrington
Avg 4.6
(9 restaurants)
New Haven
Avg 4.4
(65 restaurants)
Bridgeport
Avg 4.4
(11 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(9 restaurants)
Rochester
Avg 4.4
(71 restaurants)
Kansas City
Avg 4.5
(233 restaurants)
Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(166 restaurants)
Memphis
Avg 4.3
(123 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(94 restaurants)
Dallas
Avg 4.5
(589 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston