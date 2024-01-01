Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna wraps in Southington

Southington restaurants
Southington restaurants that serve tuna wraps

Ellie's Farmhouse-Southington

461 Queen Street, Southington

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
TUNA WRAP$10.99
More about Ellie's Farmhouse-Southington
Masago Sushi 35

29 North Main Street Suite 1C, Southington

TakeoutDelivery
Spicy tuna Naruto(spicy tuna avocado wrap w cucumber tobiko top)$16.00
More about Masago Sushi 35

